North County Mall

Coming Soon

  • The Grand Comedy Club | Entertainment

    Laughter is coming soon! The Grand Comedy Club is set to open its doors, bringing side-splitting stand-up comedy to North County.

  • Kids Empire | Entertainment

    70+ Indoor Playgrounds. Where age is just a number, but fun never gets old!

  • Panini Kabob Grill | Food

    PKG is proud to prepare healthier Mediterranean food from a true scratch kitchen for all to enjoy. We are committed to making our food in-house from scratch every day, with fresh and high-quality ingredients delivered seven days a week.

